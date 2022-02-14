UrduPoint.com

Ashfaq Mallah Assumes Charges As MC West

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Ashfaq Ahmed Mallah has assumed charge as the Municipal Commissioner district West here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Ashfaq Ahmed Mallah has assumed charge as the Municipal Commissioner district West here on Monday.

After taking charge as MC West, Ashfaq directed the officials concerned to pay attention to the ongoing development works including green belts, lighting and roads.

He also directed them to observe office timings strictly so as to facilitate the people in resolving their complaints, said a statement.

