Open Menu

Ashfaq Muhammad Marwat Appointed As Focal Person Of CMKP For Students Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Ashfaq Muhammad Marwat appointed as focal person of CMKP for students affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Ashfaq Muhammad Marwat has been appointed as the focal person of Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for student affairs here on Friday.

The Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has issued the notification of the appointment of Ashfaq Muhammad Marwat.

Ashfaq Marwat will perform liaison with the Chief Minister regarding the welfare of students, educational and co-curricular activities.

He will be in touch with the Chief Minister's Secretariat for solving all the problems of the students and other issues.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Student All

Recent Stories

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

32 minutes ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

33 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

2 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

14 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

15 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

15 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan