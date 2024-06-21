Ashfaq Muhammad Marwat Appointed As Focal Person Of CMKP For Students Affairs
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Ashfaq Muhammad Marwat has been appointed as the focal person of Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for student affairs here on Friday.
The Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has issued the notification of the appointment of Ashfaq Muhammad Marwat.
Ashfaq Marwat will perform liaison with the Chief Minister regarding the welfare of students, educational and co-curricular activities.
He will be in touch with the Chief Minister's Secretariat for solving all the problems of the students and other issues.
