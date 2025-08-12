Ashfaq Nazar hails NGOs tackling climate change

Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Award-winning National Champion and social leader Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar has said that the efforts of officials and workers of non-governmental charitable organizations to deal with the dangers of climate change in Pakistan are commendable

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Award-winning National Champion and social leader Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar has said that the efforts of officials and workers of non-governmental charitable organizations to deal with the dangers of climate change in Pakistan are commendable.

Social workers are practically trying to bring positive change in the society and are role models for humanity, country and the nation.

He expressed these views while planting trees along with senior journalists Junaid Aftab, Khawaja Faisal Khawar, Usman Ghani, Foundation President Shahbaz Mughal, Chairman Zubair Minhas, Chaudhry Afaq and other workers under the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar said that due to climate change in Pakistan, the health and lives of all living creatures are facing threats. To avoid this, every person in Pakistan must plant trees in their streets, neighborhoods, markets, green belts, government and non-government offices wherever there is space and opportunity, so that the challenges of climate change can be met.