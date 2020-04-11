Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior party leader Raja Ashfaq Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior party leader Raja Ashfaq Sarwar.

In their messages, party president Shehbaz Sharif, secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, senior leaders Khawaja Asif, Rana Snaullah and others expressed condolence on the death of party leader.

They said that Raja Ashfaq was a loyal party worker and ideological person and he worked for the welfare of the people with dedication.

He was an asset for the party and an close companion of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz added.

Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that the space created with the death of Ashfaq Sarwarcould not be filled and his services for the party would be remembered for long.