Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar Posted As Superintendent Of Central Prison Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad

The Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Fakhre Alam has posted BS-18 Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar as the Superintendent of Central Prison and Correctional Service Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Fakhre Alam has posted BS-18 Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar as the Superintendent of Central Prison and Correctional Service Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued on Monday, Kalwar will also hold the additional charge of the post of Principal Sindh Prisons Staff Training Institute, Hyderabad.

APP/zmb/

