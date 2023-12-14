Ashfaque assumes charge as Director Education Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Associate Professor-Dr. Muhammad Ashfaque has assumed charge as Director of education of Colleges, Bahawalpur Division, following the directives of the Punjab government.

Earlier, Director, Education of Colleges, Bahawalpur, Prof-Dr.

Muhammad Ibrahim was given a promotion to BS-20 and was transferred to Government Post Graduate S-E College Bahawalpur.

The authorities concerned notified the transfer of Dr Muhammad Ashfaque (Associate Professor-BS-19) from Government Graduate College Baghdadul Jadid and directed his posting against the office of the Director of Education of Colleges with immediate effect and until further orders. He has assumed charge of his new office.