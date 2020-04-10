UrduPoint.com
Ashiana Case Adjourned Till April 23

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:06 PM

Ashiana case adjourned till April 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case till April 23.

The court sought arguments from parties on acquittal application of co-accused Bilal Qudwai on the next date on hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted hearing of the case, wherein former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and Bilal Qudwai appeared. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif appeared during the proceedings as well.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

Your Thoughts and Comments

