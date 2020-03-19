UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashiana Case: Court Issues Show-cause Notice To Fawad Hassan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Ashiana case: Court issues show-cause notice to Fawad Hassan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) ::An accountability court on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad over failure to appear in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing case.

The court took a note of his absence during the case proceedings and expressed annoyance. The court observed that if he would not appear on the next date of hearing, strict action would be taken against him.

Later, Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry adjourned the hearing till March 27.

The jail staff did not produce accused Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafique and others in the wake of coronavirus threat. However, a representative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif appeared during the proceedings.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till March 27. The jail staff did not produce Hamza before the court in the wake of coronavirus threat.

Moreover, Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Saad Rafque and his brother Salman Rafique till April 8. The Khwaja brothers were also not produced before the court due to coronavirus threat.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Lahore High Court Jail March April Muslim From Ahad Cheema Court Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

20 minutes ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

28 minutes ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

33 minutes ago

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

39 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 148

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.