Ashiana case: Court issues show-cause notice to Fawad Hassan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) ::An accountability court on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad over failure to appear in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing case.

The court took a note of his absence during the case proceedings and expressed annoyance. The court observed that if he would not appear on the next date of hearing, strict action would be taken against him.

Later, Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry adjourned the hearing till March 27.

The jail staff did not produce accused Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafique and others in the wake of coronavirus threat. However, a representative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif appeared during the proceedings.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till March 27. The jail staff did not produce Hamza before the court in the wake of coronavirus threat.

Moreover, Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Saad Rafque and his brother Salman Rafique till April 8. The Khwaja brothers were also not produced before the court due to coronavirus threat.