Ashiana-e-Iqbal case adjourned till 19th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till October 19.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema and others.

The witness, Ejaz Shafique, was cross examined during the proceedings today. The court, adjourning further hearing till October 19 , summoned further witnesses.

The court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad whereas their pleaders appeared on their behalf.

The court had indicted 13 accused, including Shehbaz Sharif, in the case,The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana Housing Scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.