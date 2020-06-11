Ashiana-e-Iqbal case adjourned till June 16

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till June 16 due to lawyers' strike

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema.

Former Bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad and a pleader on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also appeared before the court.

The pleader,Advocate Muhammad Nawaz,told the court that the lawyers were not appearing before the court due to strike call given by Lahore Bar Association.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that observed that the Lahore High Court had directed to complete the proceedings within four months.