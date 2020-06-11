UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashiana-e-Iqbal Case Adjourned Till June 16

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:52 PM

Ashiana-e-Iqbal case adjourned till June 16

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till June 16 due to lawyers' strike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till June 16 due to lawyers' strike.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema.

Former Bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad and a pleader on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also appeared before the court.

The pleader,Advocate Muhammad Nawaz,told the court that the lawyers were not appearing before the court due to strike call given by Lahore Bar Association.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that observed that the Lahore High Court had directed to complete the proceedings within four months.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Lahore High Court Jail Lawyers June From Ahad Cheema Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

IHC restrains federal govt from taking action on S ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek counterpart discuss regi ..

38 minutes ago

China announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Canadian Minister of Defence discuss j ..

38 minutes ago

Cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor passes away

1 hour ago

Haftar Air Forces Strike GNA Positions in Northwes ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.