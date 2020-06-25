Ashiana-e-Iqbal case adjourned till June 29

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till June 29

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema and others.

The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Advocate Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Shahbaz appeared before the court as pleaders on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad respectively, who had been exempted from personal appearance in the case.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that observed that the Lahore High Court had directed the court to complete the proceedings within four months,while dismissing a bail plea of Ahad Cheema.