Ashiana-e-Iqbal case adjourned till May 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability ccountability court on Monday, adjourning the hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case till May 4, summoned further witnesses.

The court again sought reply from National Accountability Bureau on acquittal application of co-accused Bilal Qudwai on the next date on hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted hearing of the case, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, and other accused appeared.

Although two witnesses also appeared but their statements could not be recorded during the proceedings.

A pleader on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif appeared during the proceedings as well.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in thecase, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad hadobtained bail from the Lahore High Court.