Ashiana-e-Iqbal Case Adjourned Till Sept 1

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till September 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till September 1.

The court summoned witnesses related to Punjab Land Development Company for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema.

The court recorded the statement of a judicial magistrate during the proceedings.

Pleaders on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad also appeared before the court, as both accused had been given exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

