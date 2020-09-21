UrduPoint.com
Ashiana-e-Iqbal Case Adjourned Till Sept 24

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:16 PM

Ashiana-e-Iqbal case adjourned till Sept 24

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till September 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till September 24.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema and others.

A witness was testified and cross examined by the defence, during the proceedings. The court directed prosecution to present further witnesses on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter.

Pleaders on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Former Bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad also appeared before the court, as they had been given exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

The NAB in the reference alleged that Mr Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

