Ashiana-e-Iqbal Case: Court Adjourns Hearing Till Aug 7

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:21 PM

Ashiana-e-Iqbal case: Court adjourns hearing till Aug 7

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam till August 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam till August 7.

Duty Judge Muhammad Waseem Akhtar conducted the proceedings wherein the accused including Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and others were produced. Opposition leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also appeared in connection with the case.

Shehbaz Sharif submitted that there was no 'truth' in the allegations levelled and that the case was based on falsehood.

However, National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor requested the court to advance the case proceedings as Shehbaz Sharif was only wasting time of the court.

Subsequently, after short proceedings, the court adjourned further hearing till August 7 and summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements.

Shehbaz Sharif and others had been indicted in Ashiana Iqbal Housing case. The NAB had accused Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his authority which resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units. NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif,in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema,awarded the contract to a proxy.

A Lahore High Court division bench had already granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

