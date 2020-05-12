Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing case adjourned till June 5

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case till June 5.

The court sought a reply from National Accountability Bureau on an acquittal application, filed by accused Imtiaz Haider. Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the hearing of the case.

Ahad Cheema and other accused could not be produced due to COVID-19 protocol. A deputy superintendent of jail submitted a report in this regard.

Due to absence of Ahad Cheema and other accused, the court could not record the statements of the witnesses. Subsequently, the court, after a brief hearing, adjourned further hearing till June 5.

The court also allowed an application, filed by Shehbaz Sharif counsel Muhammad Nawaz Advocate for exemption from personal appearance.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.