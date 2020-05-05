UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Case Adjourned Till May 12

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:21 AM

Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case adjourned till May 12

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case till May 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case till May 12.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted hearing of the case, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, and Bilal Qudwai appeared.

However, Ahad Cheema and other accused could not be produced from jail due to COVID-19 protocol. A deputy superintendent jail submitted a report in this regard.

Due to the absence of Ahad Cheema and other accused, the court could not record the statements of the witnesses. Subsequently, the court after a brief hearing adjourned further hearing till May 12.

A pleader on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif appeared during the proceedings.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Lahore High Court Jail May Muslim From Ahad Cheema Court Housing

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

26 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.