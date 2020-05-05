Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case adjourned till May 12

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case till May 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case till May 12.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted hearing of the case, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, and Bilal Qudwai appeared.

However, Ahad Cheema and other accused could not be produced from jail due to COVID-19 protocol. A deputy superintendent jail submitted a report in this regard.

Due to the absence of Ahad Cheema and other accused, the court could not record the statements of the witnesses. Subsequently, the court after a brief hearing adjourned further hearing till May 12.

A pleader on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif appeared during the proceedings.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.