Ashiana-e-Iqbal scam: Shehbaz appears before court

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appeared before an accountability court in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein other accused including Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema were also produced.

Shehbaz Sharif told the court that he did not commit any corruption and it was a baseless case, at the start of the proceedings.

To which, the judge observed that the reality would be unveiled on completion of the trial.

Shehbaz submitted that he was suffering from backache and requested the court for permitting him to leave. Shehbaz's counsel Amjad Pervaiz also requested the court for permitting his client to leave.

At this, the court asked the counsel to get recorded the statements of the witnesses and observed that request would be considered later.

However, later on, the court allowed Shehbaz Sharif to leave. Three witnesses -- Saqibur Rehman, Riaz and Shakeel -- were partially cross-examined during the proceedings.

The court, adjourning further hearing till Nov 12, asked the witnesses to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing.

Shehbaz Sharif and others had been indicted in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case. NAB had accused Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his authority which resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units.

NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy.

A Lahore High Court division bench had already granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.