Ashiana Housing Case Adjourned Till Oct 10

Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:37 PM





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till October 10.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema and others.

The court ordered witness Ejaz Shafique for appearing on the next date of hearing as cross examination could not be completed today. The court adjourned hearing till October 10 and summoned further witnesses.

Pleaders on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad also appeared before the court, as they had been given exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

