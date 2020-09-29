UrduPoint.com
Ashiana Housing Case Adjourned Till Oct 5

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till October 5.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema and others.

The court recorded the statement of a witness during the proceedings. The court directed prosecution to present further witnesses on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter.

Pleaders on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad also appeared before the court, as they had been given exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case,The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in the reference, alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, being the chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC). It said he, in connivance with his co-accused, awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme, causing a loss to the public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of their own housing units.

