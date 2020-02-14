UrduPoint.com
Ashiana Housing Case: Court Seeks Reply From NAB On Plea By Co-accused

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an acquittal application filed by a co-accused in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings, wherein jail staff produced Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafique and other accused. Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, also appeared.

A counsel on behalf of co-accused Bilal Qudwai submitted an acquittal application under Section 265 K of CRPC.

He pleaded with the court to acquit the accused as the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence against him.

At this, the court sought reply from the bureau and adjourned further hearing till February 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that 10 accused had been indicted in the case, includingPakistan Muslim league-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif ,whereas the court had recordedstatements of 10 witnesses so far.

