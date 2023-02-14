UrduPoint.com

Ashiana Housing Reference: NAB Approver Retracts Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Ashiana Housing reference: NAB approver retracts statement

A National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) approver has retracted from his statement in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) approver has retracted from his statement in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others.

As per a written order of previous hearing released here on Tuesday, the development came during the hearing of the reference before Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali Awan, where NAB's approver Israr Saeed, a former chief engineer of Lahore Development Authority, had appeared for recording his statement.

During cross examination by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the approver back-tracked from his statement and admitted that he gave the first statement due to pressure and coercion. He submitted that the Ashiana Housing was a transparent project and no violation of law took place in it. Shehbaz Sharif and other accused have not committed any crime, he added.

He submitted that then director general NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem, director NAB Muhammad Rafi and investigation officer Aftab Iqbal compelled him to give a false statement.

He admitted that Shahzad Saleem had asked him to level allegations against Shehbaz Sharif as he wanted to use the statement for his (Shehbaz Sharif) bail cancellation." I was threatened to open close inquiries and create new cases", he added.

Israr Saeed further submitted that director NAB Muhammad Rafi showed him arrest warrants and offered to sign a written statement. However, upon refusal, the bureau arrested him, and got his ten days physical remand, he added.

He submitted that during the remand period, he was made to wait for a half an hour to hour to go to the washroom whereas a mat was provided for sleep.

He revealed that then NAB chairman Javed Iqbal and DG NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem also visited him during the second remand period and said that they had pressure and asked him to sign the statement. Israr Saeed submitted that he was forced to sign the statement which was not true. He submitted that after becoming an approver, the NAB did not oppose his bail petition in the Lahore High Court.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Threatened From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Bala ..

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Balancing Career, Life and Ambitio ..

7 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces ..

Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces &#039;Strategic Expansion to ..

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General o ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of Arab League

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality, DEWA sign agreement to buy ele ..

Dubai Municipality, DEWA sign agreement to buy electricity from Dubai Waste Mana ..

8 minutes ago
 du records AED1.22 billion in net profit during 20 ..

Du records AED1.22 billion in net profit during 2022

8 minutes ago
 Kalimat Foundation announces completion of ARA’s ..

Kalimat Foundation announces completion of ARA’s first phase

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.