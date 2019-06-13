Ashiana, Ramzan mills cases: Shehbaz appears in accountability court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appeared before an accountability court in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appeared before an accountability court in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings.

At the outset of proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted that Hamza Shehbaz had been arrested in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases and his physical remand would expire on June 26, in response to a court query.

Shehbaz Sharif told the court that he went abroad for his medical treatment whereas all cases against him were baseless.

To which, the court remarked that the cases would be decided on merit and adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till June 26. The court directed the NAB authorities for ensuring the presence of Hamza Shehbaz on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court also allowed Shehbaz Sharif and other accused to leave after attendance, in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case, and summoned the prosecution witnesses on June 29, while adjourning the hearing.

Strict security measures were made on the occasion whereas a number of PML-N workers were also present to express solidarity with their leader.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, were indicted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case wherein the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, as the chief minister Punjab, misused his authority and got constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, which was owned by his sons. The bureau alleged that the step caused a loss of Rs 213 million to the national exchequer.

Shehbaz Sharif and others were also indicted in Ashiana-r-Iqbal Housing case. NAB had accused Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his authority, which resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units. NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy.

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench had already granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.