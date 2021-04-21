UrduPoint.com
Ashiana, Ramzan Sugar Mills Cases Adjourned Till May 18

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:53 PM

Ashiana, Ramzan Sugar Mills cases adjourned till May 18

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case and Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case till May 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case and Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case till May 18.

Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted brief hearing of both the cases.

The jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif during the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case whereas Hamza Shehbaz also appeared and got his attendance marked.

Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Ahad Cheema and other accused appeared before the court in connection with Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and got their attendance marked.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case, the NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

