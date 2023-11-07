Open Menu

Ashiana Reference: Court Seeks Further Assistance On Acquittal Pleas Of Shehbaz, Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Ashiana reference: Court seeks further assistance on acquittal pleas of Shehbaz, others

An accountability court on Tuesday sought further assistance on acquittal applications of former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and other accused in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) An accountability court on Tuesday sought further assistance on acquittal applications of former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and other accused in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference.

Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan conducted the proceedings on Ashiana-e-Iqbal reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the proceedings, the court observed that the Supreme Court had stopped the accountability courts from giving any final verdict on references filed by the Bureau.

To which, the defence counsel argued " We submit the copy of the orders of Supreme Court and it will clear the matter".

However, the NAB prosecutor submitted that the reference was heard on merit and the order of Supreme Court did not affect it.

At this stage, the court observed that it was bound by the orders of the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing of the reference till November 18 and sought further assistance from the NAB prosecutor.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court was scheduled to announce its verdict on acquittal applications of Shehbaz Sharif and other accused today. The court had reserved the verdict on acquittal applications on November 1 after conclusion of arguments by the parties.

Besides Shehbaz Sharif, the court had reserved verdict on the acquittal applications of Ahad Cheema, the special assistant to caretaker prime minister, Munir Zia, Imtiaz Haider, Bilal Qudwai, Sajjad Bhutta and Shahid Mehmood.

The NAB had alleged that Shehbaz and other accused persons caused a huge loss to the national exchequer by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Company November From Ahad Cheema Merit Packaging Limited Court Housing

Recent Stories

Babar Masih down UAE’s cueist in World Snooker C ..

Babar Masih down UAE’s cueist in World Snooker C’ship

2 minutes ago
 Strikes kill 6 in strategic Mali town of Kidal: wi ..

Strikes kill 6 in strategic Mali town of Kidal: witnesses

2 minutes ago
 Baqar witnesses robotic surgery procedure at SIUT

Baqar witnesses robotic surgery procedure at SIUT

2 minutes ago
 KMC to become self-reliant by improving tax system ..

KMC to become self-reliant by improving tax system: Mayor

2 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick reiterates Pakistan’s support to ..

Mushaal Mullick reiterates Pakistan’s support to legitimate rights of Kashmiri ..

6 minutes ago
 IIUI Pro Chancellor stresses upon constructive rol ..

IIUI Pro Chancellor stresses upon constructive role of educational institutions ..

2 minutes ago
OGRA takes firm action against substandard LPG cyl ..

OGRA takes firm action against substandard LPG cylinder manufacturing

17 seconds ago
 Ashrafi extends warm welcome to OIC conference, re ..

Ashrafi extends warm welcome to OIC conference, reaffirms Pakistan's strong supp ..

6 minutes ago
 FCCI ready for resolution of business conflicts, d ..

FCCI ready for resolution of business conflicts, disputes: Dr Khurram

18 seconds ago
 SGL soars to new heights with outstanding financia ..

SGL soars to new heights with outstanding financial results

21 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting of divisional litigation commite ..

DC chairs meeting of divisional litigation commitee

23 seconds ago
 Meeting discussed proposed economic development pl ..

Meeting discussed proposed economic development plan for merged districts

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan