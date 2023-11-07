Ashiana reference: Court seeks further assistance on acquittal pleas of Shehbaz, others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An accountability court on Tuesday sought further assistance on acquittal applications of former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and other accused in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference.

Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan conducted the proceedings on Ashiana-e-Iqbal reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the proceedings, the court observed that the Supreme Court had stopped the accountability courts from giving any final verdict on references filed by the Bureau.

To which, the defence counsel argued " We submit the copy of the orders of Supreme Court and it will clear the matter".

However, the NAB prosecutor submitted that the reference was heard on merit and the order of Supreme Court did not affect it.

At this stage, the court observed that it was bound by the orders of the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing of the reference till November 18 and sought further assistance from the NAB prosecutor.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court was scheduled to announce its verdict on acquittal applications of Shehbaz Sharif and other accused today. The court had reserved the verdict on acquittal applications on November 1 after conclusion of arguments by the parties.

Besides Shehbaz Sharif, the court had reserved verdict on the acquittal applications of Ahad Cheema, the special assistant to caretaker prime minister, Munir Zia, Imtiaz Haider, Bilal Qudwai, Sajjad Bhutta and Shahid Mehmood.

The NAB had alleged that Shehbaz and other accused persons caused a huge loss to the national exchequer by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding.