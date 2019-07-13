UrduPoint.com
Ashiana Scandal: Shehbaz Sharif Skips Court Appearance

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Saturday skipped Lahore's accountability court appearance in case pertaining to Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal citing poor health.Shehbaz Sharif's counsel told the court that the PML-N leader is not well due to back pain and his doctor has advised him to take rest

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Saturday skipped Lahore's accountability court appearance in case pertaining to Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal citing poor health.Shehbaz Sharif's counsel told the court that the PML-N leader is not well due to back pain and his doctor has advised him to take rest.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad granted him exemption from today's hearing on medical grounds.The statements of three witnesses - Shakeel Ahmad, Saqib Irfan and Riaz Hussain - could also be not recorded owing to the lawyers' strike.The court extended judicial remand of the co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad, Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafiq till July 24, and directed Shehbaz Sharif to appear before it during the next hearing.The hearing was adjourned till July 24.

