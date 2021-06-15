UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashifa Terms Provincial Budget Pro-development

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

Ashifa terms provincial budget pro-development

Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz has termed the Punjab budget 2021-22 as balanced and pro-development budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz has termed the Punjab budget 2021-22 as balanced and pro-development budget.

In her statement here on Tuesday, she said the provincial budget would ensure development in all sectors. She added the PTI government allocated Rs 500 million for women development in the budget 2021-22.

The minister said the PTI government was striving to fulfil its promises made with the people.

She added that maximum incentives and facilities were being provided to farmers.

She said that handsome allocations had been made for women empowerment and daycare center would also being established through Punjab daycare fund for working women facilitation.

The minister said the government had laid the foundation of a bright and radiant future of Pakistan by presenting a knowledge and people friendly budget, adding the opposition was facing deep frustration in criticizing the government as they had nothing to say.

She said the budget had focused on the welfare of workers, farmers, government employees and people from all walks of life. To provide permanent relief to the people, the provincial minister said the Punjab government had set up "Sahulat Bazaar" across the province and for this purpose, the government had allocated Rs 1.5 billion during the new financial year. The government has set asiderecord funds for the provision of health and clean drinking water for the benefit of common man,she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Budget Man Women All From Government Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Paris to charge motorbikes parking fees from 2022

55 seconds ago

China-Pakistan relationship is always in my heart: ..

57 seconds ago

Govt's steps for revival of agriculture sector put ..

58 seconds ago

People protest against open availability of crysta ..

1 minute ago

KMC's Fire brigade unit for inclusion of its membe ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh's law and order budget for 2021-22 increased ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.