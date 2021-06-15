Ashifa terms provincial budget pro-development

Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz has termed the Punjab budget 2021-22 as balanced and pro-development budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz has termed the Punjab budget 2021-22 as balanced and pro-development budget.

In her statement here on Tuesday, she said the provincial budget would ensure development in all sectors. She added the PTI government allocated Rs 500 million for women development in the budget 2021-22.

The minister said the PTI government was striving to fulfil its promises made with the people.

She added that maximum incentives and facilities were being provided to farmers.

She said that handsome allocations had been made for women empowerment and daycare center would also being established through Punjab daycare fund for working women facilitation.

The minister said the government had laid the foundation of a bright and radiant future of Pakistan by presenting a knowledge and people friendly budget, adding the opposition was facing deep frustration in criticizing the government as they had nothing to say.

She said the budget had focused on the welfare of workers, farmers, government employees and people from all walks of life. To provide permanent relief to the people, the provincial minister said the Punjab government had set up "Sahulat Bazaar" across the province and for this purpose, the government had allocated Rs 1.5 billion during the new financial year. The government has set asiderecord funds for the provision of health and clean drinking water for the benefit of common man,she added.