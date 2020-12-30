Ashok Kumar appointed as PO Sindh Labour Court no VI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :District & Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Dodeeja was appointed as Presiding Officer, Sindh Labour Court No VI, Hyderabad and District & Sessions Judge Jehangir Ahmed Dayo as Special Judge, Anti – Corruption (Provincial), Larkana.

District & Sessions Judge Mehboob Allay Jawahery, presently posted as Presiding Officer, Sindh Labour Court no. 1, Karachi, was repatriated to the High Court of Sindh, a press release said.