'Ashra E Rehmatul Lil Aalameen' To Be Observed In Country With Great Respect

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

'Ashra e Rehmatul lil Aalameen' to be observed in country with great respect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the 'Ashra e Rehmatul lil Aalameen' would be observed in the country from Rabi-ul-Awal 3 to 12 with great respect.

In a statement he said various seminars, conferences has been organised to highlight the rights of minorities, women and other oppressed people aim to enlighten the different aspects of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) life.

He said the young generation and the nation would be informed about the efforts being made to create a welfare state on the pattern of the state of Madina.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a role model and source of light and guidance for every person.

