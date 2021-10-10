UrduPoint.com

Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen At Alhamra Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen at Alhamra Arts Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Alhamra Arts Council is celebrating Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen with religious zeal and fervour and organising special programmes on daily basis.

According to Alhamra sources here on Sunday, a Mehfil-e-Milad for women, three-day calligraphy exhibition of the sacred Names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Naatia Mushaira and other programme would also be organised during the Ashra.

Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said that Alhamra was trying its best to properly highlight the Seerat-un-Nabi.

He said, "Following the glorious teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) is the only way to achieve success in this world and the world hereafter."

Related Topics

World Women Sunday Best

Recent Stories

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest i ..

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

28 seconds ago
 Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

56 minutes ago
 RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Proje ..

RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

56 minutes ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

3 hours ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.