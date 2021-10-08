UrduPoint.com

'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Being Celebrated To Seek Guidance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:05 PM

'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) being celebrated to seek guidance

The purpose of celebrating 'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) is to seek guidance from the sacred and glorious Seerat of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and to achieve success in this world and hereafter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The purpose of celebrating 'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) is to seek guidance from the sacred and glorious Seerat of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

Lahore Arts Council on Friday organized a Mehfil-e-Samaa at Alhamra Arts Center here. Famous Qawal Khalid Ahmad along with his companions performed greatly.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas speaking on this occasion said that Muslims love their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon) more than their lives.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Alhamra was celebrating the Ashra in a befitting manner to express love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he added.

Alhamra Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, "Deep love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the hallmark of Alhamra." He said that Alhamra would celebrate these blessed ten days with full devotion and respect and would leave no stone unturned in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Mehfil-e-Samaa was organized in connection with the celebrations of'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH).

Singers of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts also expressed their love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) through their performances. Listeners were mesmerized with the performances.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Muslim From Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Zafar Ali Shah appointed as Small Industries Devel ..

Zafar Ali Shah appointed as Small Industries Development Board MD

1 minute ago
 Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree on Range of Issues in 'Co ..

Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree on Range of Issues in 'Constructive Dialogue' - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah, Jordan Ministry of Culture ink MoU

Sharjah, Jordan Ministry of Culture ink MoU

21 minutes ago
 UN warns of consequences if Afghanistan aid delaye ..

UN warns of consequences if Afghanistan aid delayed

22 minutes ago
 Venezuelan Flag Absent From Embassy in US Due to F ..

Venezuelan Flag Absent From Embassy in US Due to Flagpole Maintenance - Guaido's ..

22 minutes ago
 Global Tax Pact Will Be Finalized in Coming Weeks ..

Global Tax Pact Will Be Finalized in Coming Weeks to Stop 'Race to the Bottom' - ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.