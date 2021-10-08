'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) being celebrated to seek guidance

The purpose of celebrating 'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) is to seek guidance from the sacred and glorious Seerat of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and to achieve success in this world and hereafter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The purpose of celebrating 'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) is to seek guidance from the sacred and glorious Seerat of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

Lahore Arts Council on Friday organized a Mehfil-e-Samaa at Alhamra Arts Center here. Famous Qawal Khalid Ahmad along with his companions performed greatly.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas speaking on this occasion said that Muslims love their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon) more than their lives.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Alhamra was celebrating the Ashra in a befitting manner to express love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he added.

Alhamra Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, "Deep love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the hallmark of Alhamra." He said that Alhamra would celebrate these blessed ten days with full devotion and respect and would leave no stone unturned in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Mehfil-e-Samaa was organized in connection with the celebrations of'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH).

Singers of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts also expressed their love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) through their performances. Listeners were mesmerized with the performances.