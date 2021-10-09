UrduPoint.com

Ashra "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)" Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 09:54 PM

Ashra "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)" starts

The celebrations of Ashra "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)" started in the district here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The celebrations of Ashra "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)" started in the district here on Saturday.

In this regard the district level Qirat competition was held among boys and girls of high and higher secondary school at Metropolitan Corporation Hall.

Member Provincial Assembly Firdous Rai was the chief guest on the occasion while CEO education Ali Ahmed Sian, Administrative Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, Educationist Muhammad Akhtar Butt besides principals of boys and girls schools were also present.

According to the results of Qirat competitions, Noman Aziz of MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad got first position in the boys competition, Sohail of Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School Samanabad was second and Saqleen of Government High School Chak 353 Jaranwala got third position.

Similarly, Sadia Amin of Government MC Girls High School Jaranwala got first position in Girls competition, Rubab from Tehsil Faisal secured the second position and Azka of Government Girls High School No. 2 Samundari secured the third position. Speaking on the occasion, MPA Firdous Rai said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had doubled the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarship from 50 million to one billion this year.

She said that so far 10,574 needy students had been awarded Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships in the province. Firdous Rai said that like other universities 'Seerat Chair' had been established in Government College University.

She further said that the blissful way of life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) defines the Holy Quran, in which complete guidance was available for all the human beings.

