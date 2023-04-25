UrduPoint.com

Ashraf For Holding Elections After Completing NA Tenure

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Ashraf for holding elections after completing NA tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly (NA), Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that elections should be held after completing the ongoing National Assembly tenure.

The Election Commission of Pakistan should conduct the next elections simultaneously and for this, all necessary facilities would be provided to ECP, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the current political situation is not in favour of elections. He further stated that a wave of terrorism has emerged in different parts. He added that security institutions are engaged in wiping out terrorism.

The government, he said is also engaged in completing the census.

He suggested that ECP should hold elections in a transparent manner with fresh data from the census.

The speaker said Imran Khan has played different tactics and made controversial statements against heads of national institutions.

A massive propaganda drive was also launched during the period of PTI's government, he observed.

It seemed that a hybrid war is going on in Pakistan at the behest of anti-state powers, he opined.

To a question about parliament, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Parliament is the mother of all institutions, adding all public interest issues should be settled down through a parliamentary forum.

He said the judiciary is an important institution which has a role in providing speedy justice to people.

To another question about the Kashmir cause, he said Pakistan will never compromise with India on Kashmir policy.

Voicing serious concerns over the negative role of India at IIOJK, he said that Modi's regime was trying to change the demography of IIOJK to restrict the Kashmiri people to live peacefully there.

Regretting the PTI's weak policies, he said that Imran's government did not present the case of Kashmir effectively.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that every institution should work under its prescribed domain, adding that Parliament is a public representative forum where we should discuss national as well as public matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

3 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

3 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

4 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.