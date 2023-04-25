Ashraf for holding elections after completing NA tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly (NA), Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that elections should be held after completing the ongoing National Assembly tenure.

The Election Commission of Pakistan should conduct the next elections simultaneously and for this, all necessary facilities would be provided to ECP, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the current political situation is not in favour of elections. He further stated that a wave of terrorism has emerged in different parts. He added that security institutions are engaged in wiping out terrorism.

The government, he said is also engaged in completing the census.

He suggested that ECP should hold elections in a transparent manner with fresh data from the census.

The speaker said Imran Khan has played different tactics and made controversial statements against heads of national institutions.

A massive propaganda drive was also launched during the period of PTI's government, he observed.

It seemed that a hybrid war is going on in Pakistan at the behest of anti-state powers, he opined.

To a question about parliament, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Parliament is the mother of all institutions, adding all public interest issues should be settled down through a parliamentary forum.

He said the judiciary is an important institution which has a role in providing speedy justice to people.

To another question about the Kashmir cause, he said Pakistan will never compromise with India on Kashmir policy.

Voicing serious concerns over the negative role of India at IIOJK, he said that Modi's regime was trying to change the demography of IIOJK to restrict the Kashmiri people to live peacefully there.

Regretting the PTI's weak policies, he said that Imran's government did not present the case of Kashmir effectively.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that every institution should work under its prescribed domain, adding that Parliament is a public representative forum where we should discuss national as well as public matters.