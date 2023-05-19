UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Accuses Zalmay For Hatching Plots Against Pakistan, Military Leadership

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday accused Zalmay Khalilzad, for hatching plots against Pakistan and its military leadership domestically and internationally

In a recent development, Zalmay Khalilzad, who had served as the special envoy for Afghan reconciliation, has come under scrutiny for allegedly engaging in conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan and create division within the country's military and its citizens.

This accusation has raised concerns about the unity and security of Pakistan.

Ashrafi criticized Khalilzad, accusing him of betraying his own nation, Afghanistan, by remaining silent about the atrocities committed there.

In a strongly-worded statement, he emphasized that Khalilzad's actions had consistently exhibited bias against islam and Muslims, fueling hatred and causing harm to the Muslim community.

Ashrafi also pointed out Khalilzad's recent tirade against Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, as evidence of his alignment with anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he called upon every Pakistani to actively oppose and thwart the conspiracies hatched by these alleged anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces.

He urged the nation to stand united in safeguarding Pakistan's peace, stability, and values.

Ashrafi expressed unwavering support for General Syed Asim Munir and the entire military leadership of Pakistan and commended their patience and tolerance demonstrated during the incidents that occurred on May 9.

He said the entire nation was paying tributes to Pakistan's security forces for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the country's security.

