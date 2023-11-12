Ashrafi addresses interfaith gathering at Presbyterian Church

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, addressing an interfaith gathering at Presbyterian Church here on Sunday, said islam is a religion of peace and love.

He regretted that Christian, Muslims and Jews were becoming victim of terrorism and children were being martyred in Palestine. He said Christian doctors and nurses were offering treatment services at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. He said, "We pay tribute to all those who were standing with Palestinians in this tough time." He said that leaders of all religions were emphasising peace in the world. He said Imam-e-Ka'aba, Pope Francis and Sheikh-ul Azhar and all other leaders were stressing peace in Gaza.

Ashrafi said, "Today we are sitting in church and from here Muslims and Christian leaders are making an appeal for peace and to end ongoing bloodshed in Gaza.

" He said that out of 11,000 people martyred in Gaza so far, 3500 were children. He said "we fully support the decisions made at the Islamic Cooperation Organization and Arab League meeting in Saudia Arabia".

He said, "The Constitution of Pakistan gives equal rights to Muslims and minorities living in Pakistan." Differences should be settled through dialogue as it was the only way to move forward, he added. He underlined the need to reduce hatred and added that it was beautiful side of Pakistan that all religious leaders were sitting together at Presbyterian Church. He said, "we are standing with Pakistan armed forces as we want to make our country strong".

Naulakha Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Dr Majid Abel, Qari Asim Makhdoom, Qari Khalid Mehmood, Data Darbar Mosque’s Khateeb Mufti Ramzan Sialvi and education board members of Naulakha Presbyterian Church were present.