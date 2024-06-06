Open Menu

Ashrafi Advises Pilgrims To Avoid Political Activities During Hajj

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ashrafi advises pilgrims to avoid political activities during Hajj

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, has urged pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj to refrain from engaging in any political activities or discussions there.

Speaking at a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Thursday, he emphasised that Hajj was a religious duty that should be performed solely for the sake of Allah, without any political or sectarian involvement.

He reminded the pilgrims that displaying political flags, banners, or pictures, and participating in political gatherings or sectarian debates, is strictly prohibited. He said that this year, approximately 68,000 to 69,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj through the government, while 90,000 will do so privately. He informed that the Hajj operations are set to be completed by June 12.

Ashrafi assured that any complaints from the pilgrims would be addressed promptly. He condemned the recent Sargodha incident, where a blasphemy-related conflict was averted due to the combined efforts of Muslim and Christian leaders. He stressed that no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands regarding blasphemy issues. "The country's constitution does not give anyone the right to become a judge or take the law into their own hands. The decision of someone's guilt or innocence cannot be made by any individual," he said.

Reflecting on the Sargodha incident, he commended the actions of the local police and religious leaders for preventing a major conflict and expressed condolences to the family of Nazir, the Christian who passed away. He urged people to follow legal procedures in case of any blasphemy incidents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Hajj Blasphemy Sargodha Saudi Arabia June Muslim Christian Family From Government

Recent Stories

Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and ..

Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget

7 minutes ago
 PM vows to follow China’s model of success

PM vows to follow China’s model of success

17 minutes ago
 PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

5 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

6 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

6 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan