Ashrafi, Al Maliki pledge to further strengthen Pak-Saudi relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Saudi envoy to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the longstanding relations between the two brotherly countries - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashrafi said Pak-Saudi relations were everlasting and no power could weaken these ties which were set to grow further in different fields like economy, tourism and culture.

He said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were based on faith, belief and mutual respect.

The clear policy of the present government was to strengthen relations with all Arab countries in all fields.

Saudi Arabia was the center of unity and solidarity of Muslim Ummah due to its pivotal role in the solution of the problems of Muslim Ummah.

Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be more stable and strong in future.