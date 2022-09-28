Ashrafi appeals nation, Muslim Ummah to generously help flood victims in Rabi-ul-Awwal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday appealed the nation and Muslim Ummah to help the flood victims generously, especially during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulama Council said keeping in view the sanctity of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, philanthropists should come forward and help the flood affected people facing critical situation due to monsoon rains and flash floods across the country.

He said following the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), we should extend all out support to the affected people as the flood situation had hit approximately 33 million people who are in dire need of humanitarian aid.

Ashrafi thanked Muslim countries and rest of the world for standing by Pakistan during this hour of trial and tribulations and helping the flood affected people.

He said Ulama and Mashaykh, besides promoting brotherhood, tolerance, and morality, would emphasize the significance on the welfare of people in need in the Friday sermons and other events related to the Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Ashrafi, condemning the sad incident of harassment with Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in London, proposed to take a legal action against the culprits. The difference of opinion did not mean that one should forget his moral ethics, he added.

He welcomed the Law Minister's consent to form a committee on the Transgender Rights Bill and demanded inclusion of Council of Islamic Ideology's members and religious scholars from all schools of thought besides parliamentarians in the committee.

Ashrafi said no doubt, transgender people were oppressed segment of the society but if someone wanted to do something else under this guise, it was everyone's responsibility to stop it.

He categorically stated, "The Constitution makes it clear that no law can be made against the Quran and Sunnah", it was a national issue and everyone should play his role keeping in view sensitivity of the situation, he added.

Ashrafi said at this time, Pakistan was in need of unity and it was very important to bring improvement and stability in the law and order situation in the country. "We oppose the change of government by force as Pakistan runs its state's affairs through the Constitution and it would keep on doing so," he added.

He said it was not right to use religion for political and personal purposes as we had paid a huge price for it in the past; therefore, our political leadership had to think about it.

To a query, he informed that Muslim World League secretary general was visiting Pakistan in October adding that the most important personalities of the world would also visit during the next two months.