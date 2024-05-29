Ashrafi appreciates acceptance of Palestine state by Spain, Ireland, Norway

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday appreciated the international development of accepting Palestine as an independent state by Spain, Ireland and Norway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday appreciated the international development of accepting Palestine as an independent state by Spain, Ireland and Norway.

Addressing a press conference accompanied with prominent religious scholars, he asked the other European Union member states, the United Kingdom and the United States to follow suit and help stop the ongoing Israeli aggression on Rafah causing death and destruction in the region.

Ashrafi also lauded the unwavering efforts of Saudi leadership particularly Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan for an amicable resolution of the Palestine issue.

He said the entire members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation were united on the stance that Palestine should be an independent state with Al-Quds its capital.

It was the outcome of a large number of sacrifices rendered by the Palestinian nation particularly since October 7, 2023, he added.

Ashrafi said Pakistan had stood by the people of Palestine since the day one, and would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to them.

He stressed that Palestine and Kashmir were two major issues of the Muslim Ummah and there would be no peace in the world without resolving them

As regards the prevailing political situation, he said the roles played by both Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and General Yahya Khan were well documented in the history raising a question mark on the loyalty of those who had sought India's help to disintegrate the eastern part of the country.

How the person, who was supported by the Indian army and its intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to break the country into two units, could be a national hero, he asked.

The political figures should not distort the historical facts in order to misguide the innocent people and achieve their ulterior motives, he added.

Ashrafi said the foundation of Pakistan's nuclear programme was laid down by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and it was completed by General Zia-ul-Haq.

The services of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for making the nuclear programme a success story could also not be ignored, he added.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was murdered for two reasons, first for legislation on the Finality of Prophethood and second to launch the nuclear programme.

Ashrafi said Pakistan had become a nuclear power with collective efforts and the same spirit was needed today to get it out of economic crisis.

"We should not cross the limits in political differences which can not only cause social mess but also further deteriorate economic conditions."

Ashrafi urged the government to take a stern action against those people who were spreading anti-state notions on social media.

Ashrafi highlighted the significance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in attracting foreign investments from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and China. He expressed the hope for a significant influx of foreign investment in the coming six months, stressing the need for political stability to achieve the goal.