Ashrafi asks Mosque management committees to strictly follow SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday urged Mosque management committees and faithful to strictly follow 20 point standard operating procedure (SOPs) agreed between Ulema and Government to contain the spread of Covid-19 during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

In a statement, he urged the management committees to ensure taking preventive measures before offering joint prayers in Mosques.

He asked the violators to immediately ensure taking precautionary measures before every prayer for safety of each faithful.

"Violators of SOPs will be blamed for any action of the government," he warned.

He said due to scarcity of face masks, some Mosques were violating the agreed SOPs.

He expressed satisfaction that majority of Mosques were conducting joint prayers by keeping social distance. Majority of faithful come to Mosques after performing ablution and offering Sunnah prayers at home.

He asked the elderly and children to not to come to Mosques and prefer offering prayers at home.