Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj without permission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood on Tuesday asked Saudia based Pakistanis not to perform Hajj without the permission of Saudi authorities to avoid arrest or any problem.

Addressing a news conference, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi appealed to the pilgrims to refrain from political activities.

He said that the pilgrims would gather in Arafat on Friday.

He urged business community to desist from hoarding or price hike on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He lauded security force's firm resolve of maintaining distance from political activities.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who was also Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman said that his party was in touch with its workers in connection with the forthcoming provincial assembly elections being held in 20 Constituencies of Punjab.

He said he would soon share the code of conduct to the nation regarding Muharram.

He lauded Saudi government for making best arrangements for Hajj.

He said Kashmir's position was clearly stated in the recent conference held in Malaysia in collaboration with Saudi Arabia.