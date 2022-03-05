UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Assures Strict Action Against Culprits

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Ashrafi assures strict action against culprits

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistants to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Saturday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in Peshawar incident as Federal government has "zero tolerance" on such matters.

"This cowardly attack is not against a specific sect but is against the entire nation", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

The government is determined to take strict action against the culprits involved in the incident and they will be brought to justice soon, he mentioned.

He said the whole nation was united against terrorism and those involved in such brutal acts will be brought to justice, adding, provincial government would ensure proper medical treatment to those injured in the attack.

The nefarious designs of a handful of terrorists would be fully foiled with unity, he added.

"We are hopeful that Pakistan will overcome the challenges and its forces will wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country", he highlighted.

