Ashrafi Brushes Aside Fazlur Rehmans' Allegations About Abolishing Finality Of Prophethood Laws

Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday categorically brushed aside the allegations leveled by an opposition politician (Maulana Fazlur Rehman) that the incumbent government was contemplating to abolish the laws pertaining to the finality of the prophet hood. Talking to media, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council's (PUC) Chairman said some people, who could not compete with the government in political arena, were making efforts to revive their dead politics by using the sensitive issues of the finality of the holy prophet (PBUH).

He challenged Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold a debate with him on such issues as the incumbent government was the true protector of the finality of prophet hood and protecting Namoos e Risalat laws.

He said India had badly failed in its nefarious designs against Pakistan and now started hatching conspiracies against our beloved homeland.

The Muslim Ummah as well as Pakistani nation were proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising voice for sanctity of the finality of Prophet hood across the globe, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also suggested to the international community to devise a legal framework to protect the faith of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (Finality of Prophethood of the Holy Prophet) as the belief in finality of the Prophethood of the Holy Prophet was our entire faith.

He said Pakistan Ulema Council was planning to organise Ulema and religious scholars' conventions in Gujranwala on September 9 and such conventions would also be held in other cities also.

Pakistan wanted peace and stability and an inclusive government in Afghanistan, he said adding that Pakistan does not believe in interfering in the affairs of other countries.

