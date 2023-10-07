Ashrafi calls for collaboration to improve Pak-Afghan relations

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi emphasized the need for addressing issues and challenges to improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi emphasized the need for addressing issues and challenges to improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a press conference held at the Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islamia on Saturday, Ashrafi stressed the importance of thwarting conspiracies aimed at damaging relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He called for collaborative efforts to maintain positive ties.

He urged that there should be no illegal students or teachers in Madaras. Any concerns or complaints regarding these institutions should be reported to the relevant authorities of Madaras, he added.

He emphasized the importance of treating Afghan refugees and legal non-citizens differently, advocating against any mistreatment of Afghan migrants.

Ashrafi pointed out that legal Afghan residents in Pakistan should not face any difficulties. However, he highlighted the necessity of taking action against illegal non-citizens and suggested that Afghanistan should discuss concerns with the Pakistani government rather than resorting to threats.

Addressing concerns about illegal residents, he emphasized the importance of encouraging illegal immigrants to register and abide by the law. He called for government action against those involved in illegal activities.

He asserted that terrorism is not solely Pakistan's problem but a regional issue. He stressed the need for dialogue between the Afghan and Pakistani governments to jointly combat forces that seek to disrupt Pak-Afghan relations.

Ashrafi underscored the responsibility of the Muslim Ummah to highlight and work towards resolving the Palestinian and Kashmir issues.

He suggested that an urgent Islamic summit should be convened to address the Palestinian issue, with prayers for Palestinian martyrs and the injured.

The press conference was attended by several scholars from various schools of thought, emphasizing the significance of collective efforts and unity in addressing regional challenges and promoting cooperation for the betterment of the region.