Ashrafi calls for interfaith dialogue to combat blasphemy, promote peace in Mauritania conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi invited all faith leaders for interfaith dialogues to remove differences as burgeoning incidents of blasphemy were promoting an environment of hatred in the comity of nations.

Addressing the 36th annual International Conference on Seerat in Mauritania the other day, he said to overcome the menace of Islamophobia was not only the responsibility of Muslims proposing that all faith leaders should come forward and devise a combined strategy to meet the disgraceful acts being occurred worldwide from time to time.

The conference, attended by delegates from 65 Islamic countries, included the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohmmad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

Ashrafi who is also the President of International Interfaith Harmony Council categorically stated that the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be upon Him was not only the blessing for Muslim Ummah but also for the entire world.

He said the solution of Palestine and Kashmir issues was in the unity and solidarity of Muslim Ummah.

He said Pakistan was a nation of various faiths and sects but it was facing extremism and terrorism for a long time.

“The Pakistani nation was against all extremist and terrorist elements and standing by its security institutions and armed forces through thick and thin,” he maintained.



Ashrafi said islam gave the lesson of respect to all celestial books expressing his dismay over the indecent drive against the Muslims sacred sanctities and values. He said Islamophobia was endangering the peace of the world urging the international human rights watchdogs to legislate against it to maintain peace and tranquility.

He opined that those who desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden and Demark and made caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him must be given exemplary punishment as it would help pave the way to create an enabling environment of interfaith dialogue in the world.

Ashrafi said the way Muslim World League had given the message of peace in the “Charter of Makkah al Mukkaramah”, in the same way, the Ulema and Mashaykh of Pakistan had given a clear-cut religious decree against the extremism and terrorism in the “Message of Pakistan”.

Talking to Arab media after the conference, he said Palestine and Kashmir were the issues of Muslim Ummah and it would like to resolve them with peaceful dialogues. He said the brutalities of Israel in Palestine and India’s in Kashmir were not acceptable at all costs.

Ashrafi said the Muslim world appreciated productive leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohmmad bin Salman expressing the hope that they would further play their proactive role in the resolution of Palestine and Kashmir issues.