Ashrafi Calls For Justice In Nazir Masih's Death Case
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday called for justice in the death case of Nazir Masih in Sargodha.
The PUC chairman, expressing deep grief over the killing, said in a statement that taking the law into one's own hands in matters of blasphemy was both unlawful and illegal.
The issues of blasphemy and apostasy should be adjudicated by courts, not by any individual or group, he stressed.
He extended condolences to Nazir Masih's family, and called for a speedy trial of the accused involved in the crime.
Ashrafi said that the protection of non-Muslims living in Pakistan was the duty of both the state and its Muslim citizens.
Recent Stories
AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking of his English on social media
Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar reaffirms govt's commitment t ..
Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar
Stock markets firm on renewed US rate cut hopes; gas price jumps
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister appreciate ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's for supporting ..
Arms supplier, buyer arrested by CTD
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Turkish inflation exceeds 75% but peak in sight
Homeowners and housebuilders pin hopes on ECB rates cut
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Corruption awareness seminar held at AIOU21 minutes ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio campaign kicks off to target over 16m children21 minutes ago
-
Pakistani AI startup clinches top spot at AquaCon invest competition22 minutes ago
-
Importance of trees highlighted through stage play31 minutes ago
-
31 new schemes to be launched in Health sector of KP, Rs. 232 billion reserved in budget-Qasim31 minutes ago
-
Athletics training camp starts31 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police bid farewell to retiring clerk Ajmal Hussain31 minutes ago
-
New NOCs to be issued for safe relocation of LPG filling points: Deputy Commissioner31 minutes ago
-
FESCO Chief assures consumers of uninterrupted power supply32 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh Police seize illegal liquor, arrest suspect41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan41 minutes ago
-
Three brick kiln owners booked41 minutes ago