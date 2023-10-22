Ashrafi calls for Muslim unity to support a free Palestine state

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Special Representative to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi emphasized the urgent need for unity among the Muslim ummah to support the establishment of a free Palestinian state.

He stressed the crucial decision of whether to stand with the oppressor or the oppressed, highlighting the Palestinians' unwavering pursuit of freedom. Addressing a conference held to express solidarity with the Palestinians brethren here on Sunday, he drew parallels between Muslim unity behind a single Imam in Makkah and the necessity for such cohesion within the Muslim world. Ashrafi expressed concerns about potential plots aimed at dividing the Muslim community, especially concerning the issue of Palestine.

Recognizing that the enemies of the Muslim world exploit internal weaknesses and conflicts, he emphasized the paramount importance of maintaining internal stability. While Pakistan had recently dispatched its first aid convoy to Palestine, Ashrafi acknowledged that this gesture, while significant, could not fully address the profound longing for freedom in the hearts of Palestinian children.

He also discussed Saudi Arabia's stance on the Palestinian issue, underlining the need for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem. The situation in Palestine has deteriorated, leading to the loss of thousands of lives, with Palestinians merely striving for their right to freedom and self-determination, he added.

Ashrafi mentioned recent attacks on a church by Israel, urging a choice between siding with the oppressor or the oppressed, characterizing one as human and the other as akin to a wild animal. He mourned the loss of thousands of Palestinian lives, including children, emphasizing that these dire circumstances aimed to destabilize the Islamic world.

Ashrafi called upon scholars and leaders of the Muslim ummah to contribute to the unity of the Muslim world. He reaffirmed that Pakistan's policy aligned with the vision of its founding leader concerning both Palestine and Kashmir.