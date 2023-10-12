Open Menu

Ashrafi Calls For Observance Of 'Solidarity Day With Palestine’ Globally

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday called for the observance of ‘Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally.

Addressing a conference to express solidarity with Palestine here at the Jamea Manzoor-ul-Islamia, he appealed to the Pakistani government to officially declare and observe this day at the government level.

Furthermore, he urged all segments of society and political leaders to participate in rallies and seminars in person to express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Ashrafi highlighted the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has resulted in a blockade and disruption of medical and food supplies.

He praised Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, and the Oragnization of Islamic Cooperation for their diplomatic efforts to address the situation.

Ashrafi emphasized the need for Muslim countries to unite and stand in solidarity with the Palestinians, as they have shown resilience against Israeli oppression.

He also urged Pakistan to boycott Israeli products and take an active role in supporting the Palestinian cause. Finally, he thanked Russia and China for their clear-cut stance on the Palestinian issue.

In his concluding remarks, Ashrafi underlined that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state was the only acceptable solution, and he expressed hope that the world would eventually recognize and accept a free Palestinian state.

Prominent religious scholars, including Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Peer Ibrahim Khalil, Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Mubashir Rahimi, and Maulana Ibrahim Hanfi also addressed the audience.

