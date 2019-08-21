Ashrafi calls on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Motahida Ulema board Chairman Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

The government had planned to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to religious scholars and seminaries students in phases and the Chief Minister has sought proposals to finalise the programme.

It was decided that a conference of renowned religious scholars of all schools of thought would be held in the city which would be addressed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that contacts with the religious scholars were being strengthened for interfaith harmony and Ulema would be consulted during Muharramul Harram.

He assured that every possible step would be taken to make effective the Motahida Ulema Board and said that consultations with the religious scholars would be welcomed in socio-administrative matters.