UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashrafi Calls On Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:56 PM

Ashrafi calls on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Motahida Ulema Board Chairman Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Motahida Ulema board Chairman Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

The government had planned to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to religious scholars and seminaries students in phases and the Chief Minister has sought proposals to finalise the programme.

It was decided that a conference of renowned religious scholars of all schools of thought would be held in the city which would be addressed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that contacts with the religious scholars were being strengthened for interfaith harmony and Ulema would be consulted during Muharramul Harram.

He assured that every possible step would be taken to make effective the Motahida Ulema Board and said that consultations with the religious scholars would be welcomed in socio-administrative matters.

Related Topics

Chief Minister All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE moving towards new electoral process that stre ..

16 minutes ago

Dengue fever claims 2nd life in district Mansehra

4 minutes ago

Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Yasmeen holds meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical ..

4 minutes ago

Athens Under US Pressure as Iranian Tanker Heading ..

4 minutes ago

1,000 bottles of liquor recovered in Rawalpindi

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.