Ashrafi calls upon traders to earn less profit in Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said the state had sacrificed more than 80,000 lives for the protection of the country and it was ready to present any kind of sacrifice if needed for the safety and solidarity of the country.

He said the rest of the Islamic world did not take the stand like Pakistan did against blasphemy.

He urged the traders that they should earn less profit in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said, "Stopping an ambulance forcefully is Haram and one would be answerable in case the patient died in the ambulance."